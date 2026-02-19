Celebrating New Life: Tiger Cubs Named at Chhatbir Zoo

Chhatbir Zoo in Mohali, Punjab, has recently welcomed three new residents, as Tigress Gauri has given birth to female tiger cubs named Garima, Gunjan, and Ghazal.

Born in November, the cubs are now poised to transition to a larger habitat within the zoo, which eagerly awaits its upcoming golden jubilee celebrations in April.

With these additions, the zoo's total number of tigers reaches ten, as announced by Punjab Forest and Wildlife Preservation Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak.

(With inputs from agencies.)