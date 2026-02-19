Left Menu

Celebrating New Life: Tiger Cubs Named at Chhatbir Zoo

Three female tiger cubs at Chhatbir Zoo, named Garima, Gunjan, and Ghazal, have been born to Tigress Gauri. The recent additions bring the zoo's tiger population to ten. As Chhatbir Zoo approaches its golden jubilee in April, celebrations are being planned to mark the occasion.

Chhatbir Zoo in Mohali, Punjab, has recently welcomed three new residents, as Tigress Gauri has given birth to female tiger cubs named Garima, Gunjan, and Ghazal.

Born in November, the cubs are now poised to transition to a larger habitat within the zoo, which eagerly awaits its upcoming golden jubilee celebrations in April.

With these additions, the zoo's total number of tigers reaches ten, as announced by Punjab Forest and Wildlife Preservation Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

