Majestic Maneuver: Lions Roar into Jamshedpur Zoo

A pair of African lions, Manohar and Sridevi, have arrived at the Tata Steel Zoological Park in Jamshedpur from Hyderabad. The exchange aims to enhance the zoo's lion population. The lions are under a mandatory 40-day quarantine and will soon be a major attraction post-acclimatization.

Jamshedpur | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:15 IST
A pair of majestic African lions have made their way to the Jamshedpur zoo from Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad as part of a strategic animal exchange program. The lions, named Manohar and Sridevi, are expected to captivate visitors at the Tata Steel Zoological Park.

In return for the lions, two male mandrill monkeys were sent to the Hyderabad zoo. This exchange highlights inter-zoo cooperation aimed at improving genetic diversity and maintaining breeding vitality. At approximately nine years old, the lions are at an ideal age for breeding and enriching the zoo's feline collection.

Transported under strict guidelines set by the Central Zoo Authority, the lions were safely relocated with expert veterinary supervision. Both Manohar and Sridevi are observing a 40-day quarantine to adapt to their new environment and ensure their health and safety before being introduced to the public.

