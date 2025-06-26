Constitutional Values Come Alive in New Art Park
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the 'Samvidhan Sahitya Vatika' in Moradabad, a park dedicated to India's constitutional values. This artistic space showcases constitution-makers through sculptures and offers a blend of traditional and contemporary design, aiming to educate future generations about democracy and civic values.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the 'Samvidhan Sahitya Vatika,' a unique park dedicated to the Indian Constitution in Moradabad.
Spanning two acres and costing over Rs 15 crore, the park marries art, culture, and civic education. It features sculptures, murals, and installations showcasing India's constitutional values and aims to educate future generations about democracy.
The park is notable for its traditional and contemporary architectural elements and includes statues of key constitution-makers and a section dedicated to India's literary heritage. QR codes provide deep insights into the contributions of figures like B R Ambedkar, while a book cafe enhances visitor engagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
