Yas Waterworld Expansion: Dive into New Adventures

Miral, a leading creator of immersive experiences in Abu Dhabi, announces the grand opening of the newly expanded Yas Waterworld on July 1. The waterpark now boasts a 'Lost City' theme and an expansion of 13,445 square meters.

This major development introduces over 20 new rides, including thrilling slides and diverse attractions, within its 60 total offerings. It reflects Miral's commitment to enhancing entertainment and contributing to Abu Dhabi's tourism and economic growth.

Visitors can experience new rides like Al Mafras, Red Dunes, and Al Falaj Race, each providing unique aquatic adventures. Yas Waterworld's expansion aims to solidify its reputation as a leading entertainment destination.