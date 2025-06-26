Left Menu

Yas Waterworld Expansion: Dive into New Adventures

Yas Waterworld Yas Island in Abu Dhabi unveils a major expansion, introducing a 'Lost City' theme and over 20 new attractions, enhancing its offerings to more than 60 various rides. This development aims to boost Abu Dhabi's tourism, providing unparalleled experiences for families and thrill-seekers alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 26-06-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 10:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Miral, a leading creator of immersive experiences in Abu Dhabi, announces the grand opening of the newly expanded Yas Waterworld on July 1. The waterpark now boasts a 'Lost City' theme and an expansion of 13,445 square meters.

This major development introduces over 20 new rides, including thrilling slides and diverse attractions, within its 60 total offerings. It reflects Miral's commitment to enhancing entertainment and contributing to Abu Dhabi's tourism and economic growth.

Visitors can experience new rides like Al Mafras, Red Dunes, and Al Falaj Race, each providing unique aquatic adventures. Yas Waterworld's expansion aims to solidify its reputation as a leading entertainment destination.

