North Korea Opens Wonsan-Kalma: A New Era in Tourism

North Korea is set to open the Wonsan-Kalma coastal tourist zone, a major project aimed at revitalizing the country's tourism industry. The site boasts extensive accommodations and recreational facilities, though restrictions on foreign tourists remain. Kim Jong Un lauded the site's completion as a significant achievement.

North Korea is poised to unveil the Wonsan-Kalma coastal tourist zone next week, signaling the regime's intent to revamp its tourism sector. This ambitious project on the east coast offers accommodations for nearly 20,000 guests and a mix of recreational amenities, according to state media reports.

The country's leader, Kim Jong Un, officiated at the inauguration, declaring the development a landmark achievement for Pyongyang's tourism strategy. He described it as the 'proud first step' toward enhancing the nation's appeal to tourists, despite the prolonged travel restrictions since the pandemic.

While domestic visitors will soon enjoy the new facilities, North Korea's borders remain closed to foreign tourists. Despite welcoming Russian visitors since early 2024, pivotal Chinese group tours, once a staple of the industry, remain on hold. Observers note that while North Korea has partially reopened its tourism sector, a full revival depends on lifting pandemic-era travel bans.

