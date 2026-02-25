AfDB, Rwanda Launch $9m Nature-Based Flood Defence Project

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group and the Government of Rwanda have launched a $9 million climate resilience project aimed at reducing flood and landslide risks in the country’s vulnerable western region.

The initiative — Nature-Based Flood Adaptation to Increase Community Resilience in the Western Part of Rwanda — was formally unveiled during a three-day workshop in Kigali from 18–20 February 2026.

Funded through a $9 million grant from the African Development Fund, the concessional lending arm of the AfDB Group, the project will be implemented by the Rwanda Water Resources Board.

Nature-Based Solutions to Tackle Escalating Climate Risks

Western Rwanda has faced increasingly frequent floods and landslides in recent years, leading to loss of life, destruction of homes, damage to public infrastructure and disruption of economic activity.

The new project will deploy ecosystem-based approaches in high-risk watersheds to address recurrent flooding, soil erosion and land degradation.

Measures include:

Restoring degraded catchments

Stabilising riverbanks

Rehabilitating steep slopes

Reforestation and sustainable land management

Watershed rehabilitation and environmental monitoring

The programme is expected to benefit approximately 620,000 people living in flood- and landslide-prone areas.

“Climate-related disasters continue to pose serious risks to communities in the western region,” said Vivian Chinyolo, AfDB Country Programme Officer for Rwanda, speaking on behalf of Rwanda Country Manager Aissa Toure Sarr.

“Through this investment, the Bank is supporting sustainable, nature-based solutions that not only reduce flood risks but also strengthen livelihoods, enhance environmental protection, and create local employment opportunities.”

Boosting Early Warning and Local Preparedness

Beyond physical restoration works, the project will strengthen disaster preparedness by introducing:

Climate information systems

Early warning systems (EWS)

Improved local planning for disaster response

These measures aim to improve community-level adaptation to climate variability while protecting farmland, homes and critical infrastructure.

The initiative also places emphasis on gender equality and youth employment, with green job creation and local technical capacity-building built into implementation plans.

National Climate and Water Security Priorities

Richard Nyirishema, Executive Chairperson of the Rwanda Water Resources Board, described the project as a milestone in Rwanda’s climate resilience agenda.

“By prioritising nature-based solutions, we are strengthening resilience across high-risk catchment areas while protecting critical infrastructure, agricultural livelihoods, and the long-term sustainability of our water resources,” he said.

The programme aligns with Rwanda’s national climate resilience and sustainable landscape management priorities, while reinforcing the AfDB’s Climate Change and Green Growth Strategy.

Ensuring Transparent Implementation

The launch workshop included training sessions on procurement, financial management, environmental and social safeguards, and monitoring and evaluation standards.

AfDB officials said the sessions were designed to ensure efficient, transparent and results-driven delivery from the outset.

As climate-related disasters intensify across the region, the project signals growing investment in ecosystem-based adaptation as a cost-effective and sustainable alternative to traditional hard infrastructure solutions.