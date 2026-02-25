Gangland Shoots: Lawyer Targeted in Gangster Showdown
A late-night shooting targeted a lawyer linked to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi near Delhi's ISBT. Gangster Naveen Boxer claimed responsibility via social media. The police have registered an FIR and are investigating the incident, while one vehicle occupant was hospitalized but is stable.
- Country:
- India
A lawyer connected with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi narrowly escaped a shooting, police reported. The incident occurred near the ISBT in Kashmere Gate, with gangster Naveen Boxer allegedly admitting to the attack on social media. An FIR has been filed at Kashmere Gate Police Station.
The late-night incident involved a car, with five occupants, being fired upon near the Marghat Wale Hanuman Temple at around 10:10 PM. One occupant suffered a shoulder injury and is stable, police confirmed. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia noted inconsistent accounts from the car's occupants on the number of assailants.
A social media post from a profile bearing Boxer's name suggests he orchestrated the attack as a warning to lawyer Deepak Khatri, who had previously received threats. Police are verifying the social media claims and a forensic team is gathering evidence to track the assailants.
