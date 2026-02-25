Left Menu

Lower Energy Bills Ahead: Ofgem Announces Price Cap Cut

From April, the UK's energy bills will decrease as Ofgem reduces its price cap by 7% following government policy changes. Key policy shifts include moving renewable energy costs to general taxation and abolishing some insulation funding responsibilities. This decision aims to alleviate the cost-of-living challenges for British households.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 13:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Starting in April, British households can expect a decrease in energy bills, as the energy regulator Ofgem has announced a 7% reduction in its price cap. This decision comes amid significant cost-of-living concerns and reflects recent government interventions aimed at reducing consumer expenses.

In an effort to ease financial pressures, the government reallocated renewable energy costs to general taxation while eliminating certain schemes requiring energy suppliers to fund insulation measures for low-income households. 'The main driver of today's reduction is the change to policy costs announced by the Chancellor in the budget,' stated Tim Jarvis, Director General, Markets, at Ofgem.

Under the new policy, the price cap for average electricity and gas use will be set at 1,641 pounds annually, a decrease of 117 pounds from the previous cap. These measures mark a broader strategy by the government to manage energy expenses and support consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

