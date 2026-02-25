Lower Energy Bills Ahead: Ofgem Announces Price Cap Cut
From April, the UK's energy bills will decrease as Ofgem reduces its price cap by 7% following government policy changes. Key policy shifts include moving renewable energy costs to general taxation and abolishing some insulation funding responsibilities. This decision aims to alleviate the cost-of-living challenges for British households.
Starting in April, British households can expect a decrease in energy bills, as the energy regulator Ofgem has announced a 7% reduction in its price cap. This decision comes amid significant cost-of-living concerns and reflects recent government interventions aimed at reducing consumer expenses.
In an effort to ease financial pressures, the government reallocated renewable energy costs to general taxation while eliminating certain schemes requiring energy suppliers to fund insulation measures for low-income households. 'The main driver of today's reduction is the change to policy costs announced by the Chancellor in the budget,' stated Tim Jarvis, Director General, Markets, at Ofgem.
Under the new policy, the price cap for average electricity and gas use will be set at 1,641 pounds annually, a decrease of 117 pounds from the previous cap. These measures mark a broader strategy by the government to manage energy expenses and support consumers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Upcoming Carbon Trading Platform to Spur Renewable Energy Transition
Zelestra India Transforms into Resolven: A New Era for Renewable Energy
Ofgem Cuts Energy Bills for UK Households with New Price Cap
Vikram Solar Secures Major 378.75 MW Module Order in Strategic Renewable Energy Project
Clean Max Enviro Energy's IPO: A New Chapter in Renewable Energy Investment