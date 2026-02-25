BJP Accuses Nehru of Territorial Compromises

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chastised Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister, for alleged territorial compromises during his leadership. On Wednesday, BJP Chief Spokesperson Anil Baluni accused Nehru of repeatedly surrendering strategic territories, thus changing the nation's borders permanently.

The BJP's criticism follows the Congress party's condemnation of the India-US interim trade deal, labeling it a 'wholesale surrender.' Baluni cited incidents involving Tibet, Aksai Chin, Kashmir, and other regions where he claims Nehru compromised India's territorial integrity.

This political exchange intensifies the ongoing debate between the BJP and Congress regarding India's historical diplomatic decisions and current trade policies. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the prime minister's approach to the trade deal, suggesting external pressures resulted in a deal detrimental to Indian farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)