Sharad Pawar Discharged: Health Stable and Recovering Well

Sharad Pawar, chief of the Nationalist Congress Party, has been discharged from the Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, as confirmed by the hospital's Chief Cardiologist. The 85-year-old politician was admitted on Sunday due to mild dehydration.

Dr. Purvez Grant, the Chief Cardiologist and Chairman of the clinic, reported that Pawar's health is stable. All tests have returned normal results, indicating a positive prognosis.

Pawar is now traveling to Bombay, with plans to return home shortly. With no complications observed, the cardiologist expressed satisfaction with his recovery progress.

