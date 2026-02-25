Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Discharged: Health Stable and Recovering Well

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has been discharged from Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic and is in stable condition according to his cardiologist. After recovering from mild dehydration, Pawar is now en route to Bombay and is expected to be home shortly with no complications reported.

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Sharad Pawar, chief of the Nationalist Congress Party, has been discharged from the Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, as confirmed by the hospital's Chief Cardiologist. The 85-year-old politician was admitted on Sunday due to mild dehydration.

Dr. Purvez Grant, the Chief Cardiologist and Chairman of the clinic, reported that Pawar's health is stable. All tests have returned normal results, indicating a positive prognosis.

Pawar is now traveling to Bombay, with plans to return home shortly. With no complications observed, the cardiologist expressed satisfaction with his recovery progress.

