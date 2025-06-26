Kim Kardashian in Talks for Bratz Live-Action Film by Amazon MGM

Kim Kardashian, renowned reality TV personality and entrepreneur, is reportedly in discussions to headline a live-action movie adaptation of the Bratz toy line, a project currently being developed by Amazon MGM. Sources, including The Hollywood Reporter, confirm that Charlie Polinger and Lucy McKendrick are crafting the screenplay for this endeavor.

The Bratz dolls, which debuted in 2001, have seen immense success, selling over 200 million units globally. Despite a previous film adaptation in 2007 that failed to impress at the box office, the brand continues to enjoy popularity. The new film seeks to revitalize the Bratz franchise, aiming to resonate with contemporary viewers.

Kardashian remains engaged with multiple projects, recently featuring in the twelfth season of 'American Horror Story.' Her current commitments include filming the Hulu legal drama series 'All's Fair,' which she also produces. Additionally, she is slated to star in and produce the upcoming Netflix comedy film 'The 5th Wheel.'

Scriptwriters Polinger and McKendrick bring notable credentials. Polinger made his writing and directing debut with 'The Plague' at Cannes, while McKendrick is involved in the upcoming feature 'Fangs,' featuring Toni Collette and Joel Edgerton. Together, they're preparing to bring the vibrant world of Bratz to live-action cinema with Kardashian potentially at the forefront. (ANI)

