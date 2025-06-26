Left Menu

International Purple Fest 2025: A Celebration of Empowerment and Inclusivity for PwDs

The International Purple Fest-2025 in Panaji, Goa, aims to promote inclusivity and empowerment for persons with disabilities. Goa's CM announced the event will encourage a shift in perception from sympathy to empowerment. The festival includes global participation and efforts to improve education and employment opportunities for differently-abled individuals.

The upcoming International Purple Fest-2025 in Panaji, Goa, promises to spark a pivotal shift in the narrative surrounding persons with disabilities (PwDs). Scheduled from October 9-12, the event celebrates empowerment over sympathy, announced Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday.

In collaboration with the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the United Nations, the festival is organized by the Goa Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and emphasizes the importance of concrete actions to uplift PwDs. This annual event hopes to surpass its previous international participation from 15 countries, reflecting its growing influence.

Highlighting intent for deeper societal change, Sawant pointed out that 12% of Goa's population comprises differently-abled individuals. The state government is introducing skill development programs for them, recognized educationally equivalent to Class 10 or 12, aiding in job applications and leveraging existing reservation provisions in government jobs.

