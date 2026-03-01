Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Bhilwara: Two Dead, Four Injured

A fatal accident in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district saw a speeding car fall off a bridge, killing a father and son, Naurat and Kalu Jangid, and injuring four others. The family was returning from a temple visit when the tragedy occurred. Emergency services quickly intervened, transporting the injured to hospital.

Tragic Accident in Bhilwara: Two Dead, Four Injured
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident on Sunday, a father and son lost their lives when their speeding car plummeted off a bridge in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district. Four surviving family members sustained injuries.

The incident occurred near the Vijay Gaushala under the Gulabpura police station limits. The victims, identified as Naurat Jangid, 50, and his son Kalu Jangid, 25, were heading home to Lamba Harisingh in Tonk district after visiting the Sanwaliya Seth temple in Chittorgarh.

According to Gulabpura SHO Sanjay Gurjar, the vehicle lost control near the bridge, resulting in the tragic fall. Local authorities, along with residents, transported the injured to a nearby hospital. They were later referred to the Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Ajmer, where the deaths of Naurat and Kalu were confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

