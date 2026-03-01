Tragic Accident in Bhilwara: Two Dead, Four Injured

In a tragic accident on Sunday, a father and son lost their lives when their speeding car plummeted off a bridge in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district. Four surviving family members sustained injuries.

The incident occurred near the Vijay Gaushala under the Gulabpura police station limits. The victims, identified as Naurat Jangid, 50, and his son Kalu Jangid, 25, were heading home to Lamba Harisingh in Tonk district after visiting the Sanwaliya Seth temple in Chittorgarh.

According to Gulabpura SHO Sanjay Gurjar, the vehicle lost control near the bridge, resulting in the tragic fall. Local authorities, along with residents, transported the injured to a nearby hospital. They were later referred to the Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Ajmer, where the deaths of Naurat and Kalu were confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)