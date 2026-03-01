Left Menu

Trump Boasts of Rapid Success in Strikes: 48 Leaders Eliminated

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that 48 leaders have been killed in coordinated U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. He expressed satisfaction with the rapid progress of the operations, a situation that has been evolving over the past 47 years, highlighting the unprecedented success rate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 21:43 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Fox News Sunday that U.S. and Israeli forces have eliminated 48 leaders through recent strikes on Iran. He underscored the remarkable pace and effectiveness of these operations.

Trump emphasized the ongoing and swift nature of these actions, noting that this approach has been in progress for over 47 years. He highlighted the significant successes achieved during this period.

Describing the operations, Trump stated, "It's moving along rapidly. Nobody can believe the success we're having." His comments reflect a bold assertion of success in the region.

