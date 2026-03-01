Trump Boasts of Rapid Success in Strikes: 48 Leaders Eliminated

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Fox News Sunday that U.S. and Israeli forces have eliminated 48 leaders through recent strikes on Iran. He underscored the remarkable pace and effectiveness of these operations.

Trump emphasized the ongoing and swift nature of these actions, noting that this approach has been in progress for over 47 years. He highlighted the significant successes achieved during this period.

Describing the operations, Trump stated, "It's moving along rapidly. Nobody can believe the success we're having." His comments reflect a bold assertion of success in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)