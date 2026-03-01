Congress Leader Criticizes Government's Silence on Khamenei Assassination

Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra has expressed strong disapproval of the Indian government's muted response to the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Karra considers this silence a betrayal of India's moral heritage, urging the government to uphold truth and justice in global affairs without fear or favoritism.

Karra emphasized India's historical ties with Iran, advocating for a return to the nation's foundational principles of peace, non-alignment, and justice. He condemned the government's lack of response to global atrocities, including in Palestine, as an act against conscience and morality.

Echoing Karra's stance, the Jammu and Kashmir Students' Association condemned Khamenei's killing as an unlawful act undermining global diplomacy and peace. They extended condolences to Iran and the Muslim community, highlighting Khamenei's role in strengthening India-Iran ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)