Thrilling 2-2 Stalemate in Indian Football League Clash

Dempo SC and Real Kashmir FC shared points in an exciting 2-2 draw in the Indian Football League. The game saw two penalties and dramatic goals, with Dempo's captain injured early on. After a frantic first half, both teams scored quickly in the second half, concluding the match in balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Margao | Updated: 01-03-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 21:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Dempo SC and Real Kashmir FC delivered a captivating 2-2 draw in the Indian Football League match held on Sunday, highlighted by end-to-end action. A dramatic closing to the first half saw goals from Mohammad Inam and Marcus Joseph, both finding the net during added time.

The teams exchanged rapid goals just after the hour mark, courtesy of Aubin Kouakou and Shedrack Charles. Early on, Dempo's captain Ariston Costa faced a serious head injury, leading to his substitution. Despite this, Dempo maintained their pressure, dominating possession but struggling to create clear-cut chances.

A resilient Real Kashmir leveled things quickly after falling behind in the second half, with Charles taking advantage of a defensive error to equalize. Despite Dempo's late pressure in search of victory, the match ended in a well-fought 2-2 draw.

(With inputs from agencies.)

