Pedro Pascal Faces Criticism: Mister Fantastic Role Sparks Debate

Pedro Pascal, cast as Mister Fantastic in Marvel's 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps,' addresses backlash about his suitability for the role. Despite comments about age and appearance, the film, featuring a star-studded cast including Vanessa Kirby and Joseph Quinn, is set to release on July 25.

Pedro Pascal (Photo/Instagram/@pascalispunk). Image Credit: ANI
Pedro Pascal, best known for his versatility in roles, is set to bring the iconic character of Mister Fantastic to life in the eagerly anticipated Marvel film 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps.' However, his casting has sparked a wave of criticism from fans.

In a candid conversation with Deadline, Pascal addressed the backlash, which focused on his age and whether he fits the traditional image of the character. 'I'm more aware of disgruntlement around my casting than anything I've ever done,' he remarked.

Despite this, Pascal remains committed to the role, drawing inspiration from the flexible and intellectual nature of Mister Fantastic. The movie, also featuring Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, will hit theaters on July 25 and is part of Marvel's expansive cinematic universe.

