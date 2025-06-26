Pedro Pascal Faces Criticism: Mister Fantastic Role Sparks Debate

Pedro Pascal, best known for his versatility in roles, is set to bring the iconic character of Mister Fantastic to life in the eagerly anticipated Marvel film 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps.' However, his casting has sparked a wave of criticism from fans.

In a candid conversation with Deadline, Pascal addressed the backlash, which focused on his age and whether he fits the traditional image of the character. 'I'm more aware of disgruntlement around my casting than anything I've ever done,' he remarked.

Despite this, Pascal remains committed to the role, drawing inspiration from the flexible and intellectual nature of Mister Fantastic. The movie, also featuring Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, will hit theaters on July 25 and is part of Marvel's expansive cinematic universe.

(With inputs from agencies.)