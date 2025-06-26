Gyalwang Karmapa's 40th Birthday Celebration Illuminates Rumtek Monastery

The spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, the Gyalwang Karmapa, marked his 40th birthday on Thursday with a vibrant celebration at Rumtek Monastery.

Ogyen Trinley Dorje, recognized as the 17th Karmapa, presides over approximately 900 monasteries and institutions worldwide. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang graced the occasion at the Dharma Chakra Centre, extending prayers and well-wishes for the Karmapa's enduring health and spiritual leadership.

In a statement, Tamang expressed hopes for the Karmapa's everlasting guidance through Dharma and his future filled with wisdom and compassion. The ceremony was attended by monks, Ecclesiastical Minister Sonam Lama, and other dignitaries.