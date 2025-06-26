Left Menu

Gyalwang Karmapa's 40th Birthday Celebration Illuminates Rumtek Monastery

The 40th birthday of the Gyalwang Karmapa, Ogyen Trinley Dorje, was celebrated at Rumtek Monastery. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, along with several monks and officials, attended the event, offering prayers for the Karmapa's health and continued guidance in the path of Dharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 26-06-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 16:35 IST
Gyalwang Karmapa's 40th Birthday Celebration Illuminates Rumtek Monastery
  • Country:
  • India

The spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, the Gyalwang Karmapa, marked his 40th birthday on Thursday with a vibrant celebration at Rumtek Monastery.

Ogyen Trinley Dorje, recognized as the 17th Karmapa, presides over approximately 900 monasteries and institutions worldwide. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang graced the occasion at the Dharma Chakra Centre, extending prayers and well-wishes for the Karmapa's enduring health and spiritual leadership.

In a statement, Tamang expressed hopes for the Karmapa's everlasting guidance through Dharma and his future filled with wisdom and compassion. The ceremony was attended by monks, Ecclesiastical Minister Sonam Lama, and other dignitaries.

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025