Pilgrimage Diplomacy: The Resumption of Kailash-Manasarovar Yatra
The first batch of Indian pilgrims resumed their pilgrimage to Tibet's Mount Kailash and Manasarovar Lake, five years after being halted due to strained India-China relations. The resumption marks a significant step in thawing diplomatic ties, with cultural exchanges playing a pivotal role in fostering peace.
The first batch of Indian pilgrims has arrived at Tibet's Mount Kailash and Manasarovar Lake, after a five-year suspension due to strained India-China relations. The journey, marking a significant diplomatic thaw, reflects efforts to resume cultural and people-to-people exchanges.
Following a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, countries agreed to revive ties. This pilgrimage is the initial step towards rebuilding relations, highlighting the area's religious importance to Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains.
The pilgrimage resumption, marking 75 years of China-India diplomatic relations, underscores a mutual commitment to strengthening ties. As another group of pilgrims prepares to enter via Nathu La Pass, this initiative emphasizes collaboration and positive bilateral progress.
