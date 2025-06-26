Meerut Preps for Smooth Kanwar Yatra: Roads, Safety and Readiness Prioritized

As the annual Kanwar Yatra looms, Meerut District Magistrate VK Singh has issued a stern directive for all relevant departments to make kanwar routes pothole-free and safe in a timely manner.

During a high-level meeting, Singh emphasized that negligence will not be tolerated, warning officials of strict actions if deadlines are missed. Departments like PWD, NHAI, and the Municipal Corporation were particularly urged to expedite road repairs and service arrangements.

Singh also stressed the importance of an uninterrupted power supply and adequate public amenities such as drinking water and healthcare services. A mock drill to evaluate the preparedness of all departments is scheduled for July 5.