Assam's Identity at Crossroads: Sarma's Fight Against Infiltration

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma warns that the upcoming assembly elections are crucial for preserving Assam's identity and culture. He accuses infiltrators from Bangladesh of altering demographics and criticizes Congress for their role. Sarma asserts that the BJP is the last hope for the Assamese people to protect their heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-12-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 20:47 IST
Assam's Identity at Crossroads: Sarma's Fight Against Infiltration
Sarma
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has spotlighted the upcoming assembly elections as a critical fight to safeguard Assam's 'swadesh' and 'swajati' - the state's identity and community. He positioned the BJP as the state's hope to resist infiltration from Bangladesh.

Sarma criticized Congress, blaming it for enabling demographic changes by infiltrators. He highlighted concerns over increasing Muslim populations, suggesting it poses a threat to Assam's cultural fabric. Sarma questioned where the loyalty of these settlers lies, raising fears about Assam's future.

He further emphasized historic Assamese identity, dismissing misleading narratives and urging a battle for Assam's roots. Asserting the BJP's role in fostering peace and development, Sarma assured residents that the party remains their beacon of hope.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

