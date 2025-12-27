Left Menu

Tragic Car Crash Claims Four Lives in Behat

Four young men, including two brothers, died after their car lost control and crashed into a tree in Behat. The vehicle was completely destroyed, killing all occupants instantly. The deceased were identified as Manish, Vijay, Jagdish, and Sonu. Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 27-12-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 20:44 IST
Tragic Car Crash Claims Four Lives in Behat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Saturday, four young men lost their lives in a devastating car crash in Behat. According to police reports, the car, speeding along Maa Shakambari Road, veered off course and collided with a tree.

Superintendent of Police (City) Vyom Bindal reported that the impact was so severe that the car was obliterated, leaving no survivors. The victims have been identified as Manish, Vijay, Jagdish, and Sonu. Manish and Vijay, brothers from Chilkana in Saharanpur, died alongside friends Jagdish and Sonu, from Gagalhedi and Fatehpur, respectively.

Authorities had to use power tools to extricate the bodies trapped within the mangled wreckage. The deceased were transported for postmortem examinations, while investigation into the accident's cause is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rayan Cherki's Late Heroics Propel Manchester City to the Top

Rayan Cherki's Late Heroics Propel Manchester City to the Top

 United Kingdom
2
Powerful Earthquake Jolts Taiwan, Minor Damage Reported

Powerful Earthquake Jolts Taiwan, Minor Damage Reported

 Global
3
TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Challenges EC Over Voter Discrepancies

TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Challenges EC Over Voter Discrepancies

 India
4
Delhi's Push for Clean Cooking: A Step Towards Healthier Homes

Delhi's Push for Clean Cooking: A Step Towards Healthier Homes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025