Tragic Car Crash Claims Four Lives in Behat

In a tragic incident on Saturday, four young men lost their lives in a devastating car crash in Behat. According to police reports, the car, speeding along Maa Shakambari Road, veered off course and collided with a tree.

Superintendent of Police (City) Vyom Bindal reported that the impact was so severe that the car was obliterated, leaving no survivors. The victims have been identified as Manish, Vijay, Jagdish, and Sonu. Manish and Vijay, brothers from Chilkana in Saharanpur, died alongside friends Jagdish and Sonu, from Gagalhedi and Fatehpur, respectively.

Authorities had to use power tools to extricate the bodies trapped within the mangled wreckage. The deceased were transported for postmortem examinations, while investigation into the accident's cause is ongoing.

