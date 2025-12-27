Left Menu

Kashmir's IGP V K Birdi Calls for Rigorous Crackdown on Crime

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, V K Birdi, reviewed crime stats, emphasizing convictions in NDPS and UAPA cases to dismantle criminal networks. He urged officers to enhance investigation quality and stressed proactive crime prevention measures at a meeting attended by senior police officials and district heads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-12-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 20:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmir's top police official, V K Birdi, has initiated an intensified focus on crime in the valley, emphasizing the dismantling of narco-criminal and terror networks. Following an annual crime review meeting, Birdi directed police officers to ensure strong convictions under the NDPS and UAPA legislations.

The meeting convened senior officers, including range deputy inspectors general and district heads, to discuss crime prevention and investigation quality improvements. The review encompassed general crime, as well as UAPA cases, property attachment status, and investigations related to terror financing and narcotics.

Birdi issued mandates to strengthen prosecution and investigation processes, leveraging scientific tools and comprehensive follow-ups. He stressed the importance of accountability and called for district leaders to personally oversee regular crime reviews, aiming to boost conviction rates and expedite justice deliverance in pending cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

