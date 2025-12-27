Left Menu

Abhishek Banerjee's Mission to Safeguard Voter Rights in West Bengal

Abhishek Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress will initiate a 21-day campaign to ensure no legitimate voters in West Bengal are disenfranchised for the 2026 Assembly elections. He also launched a 'connect and dialogue' program, engaging influencers with the Chief Minister's performance highlights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-12-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 20:46 IST
Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress, is set to embark on a 21-day campaign beginning January 2, aimed at safeguarding the rights of legitimate voters in West Bengal. The campaign will span across various districts until January 22, as part of efforts to ensure no voter is disenfranchised in the 2026 Assembly elections.

The initiative will kick off in South 24 Parganas, within Banerjee's Diamond Harbour constituency, before progressing to regions including Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, and Hooghly. This widespread campaign reflects the party's dedication to tackling voter exclusion issues, believed to stem from alleged intimidation tactics by the BJP and Election Commission.

In tandem with this campaign, Banerjee has launched a month-long 'connect and dialogue' program, engaging approximately 1,800 influencers across Bengal. This initiative involves distribution of performance highlights from the Mamata Banerjee administration, alongside personal communication from the chief minister, intending to solidify support and share achievements with the public.

