Empowering Bihar's Future: Entrepreneurship Call

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi urged the youth and women of Bihar to step into the entrepreneurial world during the Grameen Bharat Mahotsav organized by NABARD.

Emphasizing the significant role of the MSME sector in rural entrepreneurship, Manjhi and NABARD promoted the potential of indigenous products, aiming to boost the cottage and small-scale industry sector.

With the 10-day event at Gandhi Maidan, NABARD aimed to link rural artisans and entrepreneurs with urban markets, providing them a platform for strategic development and enhanced market presence.

