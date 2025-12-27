Left Menu

Empowering Bihar's Future: Entrepreneurship Call

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi encouraged Bihar's youth and women to foster entrepreneurship at NABARD's Grameen Bharat Mahotsav. Highlighting MSME's role in rural entrepreneurship, the event promoted rural products and artisans, offering market access and feedback for development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 27-12-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 20:44 IST
Empowering Bihar's Future: Entrepreneurship Call
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi urged the youth and women of Bihar to step into the entrepreneurial world during the Grameen Bharat Mahotsav organized by NABARD.

Emphasizing the significant role of the MSME sector in rural entrepreneurship, Manjhi and NABARD promoted the potential of indigenous products, aiming to boost the cottage and small-scale industry sector.

With the 10-day event at Gandhi Maidan, NABARD aimed to link rural artisans and entrepreneurs with urban markets, providing them a platform for strategic development and enhanced market presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

