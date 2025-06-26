Art, Politics, and Love: The Unforeseen Journey of Rama Duwaji and Zohran Mamdani

Rama Duwaji made a concise yet powerful statement on Election Day through a four-word Instagram post: "couldn't possibly be prouder." Accompanied by photos with her husband, Zohran Mamdani, the post marked a significant moment as Mamdani's political career gained momentum.

The couple's relationship, which began on the dating app Hinge, has become a focal point. Their wedding was documented in a romantic photo series, with images capturing a candid moment on the New York subway. Amidst political challenges and online harassment, Mamdani has remained vocal about maintaining focus on political issues rather than personal attacks on his wife.

Duwaji, a renowned artist associated with major publications and museums, blends art with activism. Inspired by Nina Simone, she believes in art's role in societal reflection and urges artists to speak against injustices. Her journey intertwines personal and professional passions, advocating for art's potential to drive change.

