Seth Rogen's Career-Making Audition That Vanished Forever

Seth Rogen recalls a pivotal audition for the 2003 film 'Gigli,' where he vied for a contentious role that could have ended his career. Ultimately, the notorious film, known for its poor reception, cast Justin Bartha instead. Rogen expresses relief that the audition tape remains behind closed doors.

In a candid revelation, actor and comedian Seth Rogen discussed the impact of an early career audition for the controversial film 'Gigli,' that he believes could have derailed his career. The 2003 romantic comedy crime film, directed by Martin Brest and starring Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, became infamous among critics and audiences alike.

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Rogen recounted his audition for the role of a 'boy with a cognitive disability,' a part that ultimately went to Justin Bartha. Reflecting on those early days, Rogen noted that his audition was recorded on VHS, and he is thankful such clips aren't readily accessible today. He jokingly remarked, 'It would end my career very, very fast.'

Describing the film's storyline, Rogen mentioned the sensitive nature of the role he auditioned for, which sat awkwardly by contemporary standards. Despite the film being helmed by respected director Martin Brest, Rogen now views the potential exposure of his audition from that time as a career-ending risk, humorously adding that it might only lead to apology tours.

