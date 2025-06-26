Aishwarya Sharma Slams Rumors: 'Silence is Not Weakness'

Television actress Aishwarya Sharma has publicly addressed the swirling rumors about her relationship with fellow actor Neil Bhatt. Appearing on social media, Sharma delivered a powerful message denouncing the ongoing speculation, urging people to refrain from leveraging her name for false narratives.

In an Instagram post, the Bigg Boss 17 contestant declared her prolonged silence was not due to 'weakness' but a choice to 'protect her peace.' She criticized those fabricating stories without accountability and challenged the rumormongers to present concrete evidence of their claims.

Sharma further clarified that she has never provided interviews or statements regarding these rumors, asking people to respect her privacy and not manipulate her silence as consent. Aishwarya and Neil, who met on the sets of 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin,' tied the knot in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)