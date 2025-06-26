Left Menu

Aishwarya Sharma Slams Rumors: 'Silence is Not Weakness'

TV actress Aishwarya Sharma breaks her silence on recent rumors about her relationship with Neil Bhatt. Addressing the issue on Instagram, she condemns the spread of misinformation and challenges those making claims without evidence. She emphasizes her choice to stay silent for the sake of personal peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:59 IST
Aishwarya Sharma Slams Rumors: 'Silence is Not Weakness'
Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt (Photo/instagram/@aisharma812). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Television actress Aishwarya Sharma has publicly addressed the swirling rumors about her relationship with fellow actor Neil Bhatt. Appearing on social media, Sharma delivered a powerful message denouncing the ongoing speculation, urging people to refrain from leveraging her name for false narratives.

In an Instagram post, the Bigg Boss 17 contestant declared her prolonged silence was not due to 'weakness' but a choice to 'protect her peace.' She criticized those fabricating stories without accountability and challenged the rumormongers to present concrete evidence of their claims.

Sharma further clarified that she has never provided interviews or statements regarding these rumors, asking people to respect her privacy and not manipulate her silence as consent. Aishwarya and Neil, who met on the sets of 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin,' tied the knot in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025