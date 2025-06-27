Left Menu

Lalo Schifrin: A Maestro's Legacy in Hollywood

Argentine composer and musician Lalo Schifrin, famed for the 'Mission: Impossible' theme, has passed away at 93. Schifrin, a decorated artist with six Oscar nominations and four Grammys, was celebrated for his innovative film scores. He received an honorary Oscar for his contributions in 2018.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 05:19 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 05:19 IST
Argentine composer and musician Lalo Schifrin, known for the iconic 'Mission: Impossible' theme, has died at the age of 93, as reported by various media outlets. His son, William, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter, while representatives for Schifrin have yet to officially comment.

Schifrin, who was born in Buenos Aires, developed a passion for American jazz during his teenage years. A skilled pianist and conductor, Schifrin garnered six Oscar nominations throughout his career, including for his work on films like 'Cool Hand Luke' and 'The Amityville Horror.'

Over his lifetime, Schifrin won four Grammy Awards, one notably for the 'Mission: Impossible' theme with its unique 5/4 time signature. The theme was originally composed for a CBS television series, later evolving into a major film franchise. In 2018, Clint Eastwood presented Schifrin with an honorary Oscar, recognizing his vast contributions to the industry.

