Break-In at Brad Pitt's Los Feliz Mansion: Police Investigate

Authorities are investigating a break-in at a residence in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, reportedly owned by Hollywood star Brad Pitt, who is currently on a global promotional tour for his latest movie, 'F1.'

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that officers responded to a break-in on the 2300 block of North Edgemont Street. According to Officer Drake Madison, three suspects forced entry through the home's front window, ransacked the property, and made off with various items.

Pitt, who has been promoting his film overseas, allegedly acquired the property for $5.5 million last April, as per reports from the real estate website Traded. The actor's representative has declined to comment on the incident.

