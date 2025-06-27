Paul Henry Joins TVNZ Board Amid Strategic Revamp of Public Broadcaster

Veteran broadcaster Paul Henry has been appointed to the board of Television New Zealand (TVNZ), the country's leading public broadcaster, Media and Communications Minister Paul Goldsmith announced today. Henry, a household name known for his provocative wit and multi-platform media presence, brings decades of industry experience to a board undergoing renewal as TVNZ navigates a fast-changing media landscape.

The appointment reflects the government’s ongoing effort to strengthen leadership at the top of state-owned enterprises in the face of evolving technological, financial, and audience challenges. In tandem with Henry’s appointment, John Quirk has also been reappointed to the board, having served since 2023.

“Mr Henry has spent nearly his entire career involved in the broadcasting industry, producing news, current affairs, and entertainment programming both here in New Zealand and overseas,” said Minister Goldsmith. “He brings a deep and passionate understanding of the sector that will enhance the board’s insight and strategic decision-making.”

A Familiar Face in New Zealand Media

Paul Henry is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable media personalities. His career spans television and radio, including roles with TVNZ, RadioLIVE, and MediaWorks. He rose to prominence through shows like Breakfast, The Paul Henry Show, and the innovative multi-platform Paul Henry breakfast programme launched in 2015, which was simulcast across TV and radio.

Henry has also worked internationally, including stints with CNN and Australia’s Network Ten, giving him global insight into commercial broadcasting trends and content strategy.

“He was integral in the establishment of the successful multi-platform Paul Henry breakfast show, established and sold a radio station in the Wairarapa, and was heavily involved in the launch of the former radio network Today FM,” the Minister noted.

His business ventures and contributions to broadcast media innovation underscore a strong understanding of both content production and media operations—skills expected to be valuable in guiding TVNZ’s strategic direction.

Balancing Board Role with On-Screen Work

The appointment comes as Henry prepares to return to New Zealand screens as the host of The Chase New Zealand, the local adaptation of the globally successful quiz show. This raised questions about potential conflicts of interest between his board responsibilities and on-screen presence.

Minister Goldsmith acknowledged this concern but expressed confidence in governance safeguards:

“I am advised any perceived conflict can be effectively managed.”

Such dual roles are not unprecedented in New Zealand’s media sector and can be accommodated with robust conflict-of-interest protocols.

Reappointment of John Quirk

Alongside Henry, John Quirk has been reappointed to the board for another term. Quirk brings over two decades of governance and strategic leadership experience, especially in technology and high-growth enterprises. His expertise is particularly valuable as TVNZ continues to explore digital innovation, audience retention, and platform expansion in a rapidly fragmenting media environment.

“Mr Quirk’s experience in digital transformation and corporate advisory will continue to benefit TVNZ’s evolution,” said Minister Goldsmith.

Strategic Direction for TVNZ

TVNZ is facing a period of transformation as traditional broadcasting contends with competition from streaming giants, shifting advertising models, and changes in viewer behavior. Appointing individuals like Henry and Quirk, who combine legacy knowledge with forward-thinking expertise, reflects an intent to revitalise the organisation while preserving its public service remit.

The government has signaled it expects TVNZ to remain commercially resilient while fulfilling its role in supporting local content, news, and cultural identity.

The additions to the board come at a critical time for New Zealand’s public broadcasting sector and are expected to play a central role in navigating its future.