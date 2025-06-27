Spotlight on Diversity: Academy Invites 534 New Artists

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled its latest roster of invitees, marking a significant step towards global representation and diversity. Among the 534 artists selected this year are notable figures such as actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan, Bollywood sensation Ayushmann Khurrana, and acclaimed writer-director Payal Kapadia.

This year's esteemed list showcases influential contributors from various branches of Hollywood and international cinema, including several Indian artists. Adding to the prestigious lineup are Karan Mally, renowned casting director of 'Gully Boy,' and esteemed collaborators from 'All We Imagine As Light,' cinematographer Ranabir Das and costume designer Maxima Basu.

According to Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang, the new members' unwavering commitment to filmmaking and the broader movie industry has made profound impacts on the global film community. They emphasize the inclusion of 41% women and 45% from underrepresented communities among the invitees, underscoring the Academy's dedication to inclusivity and multiculturalism.