Silent Subtext: Vibhor Sogani's Reflective Artistry Shines at London Design Biennale 2025

Celebrated Indian artist Vibhor Sogani showcases his film, Silent Subtext, at the London Design Biennale 2025. The film delves into his artistic themes of materiality, particularly stainless steel, and engages viewers with public spaces. His work embodies Indian sensibilities and global design language, resonating with the Biennale's theme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:54 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London (United Kingdom) [England], June 27: Acclaimed Indian artist and designer Vibhor Sogani has unveiled his intricate artistic vision at the London Design Biennale 2025. Held in Somerset House, Sogani presents Silent Subtext – The Art of Vibhor Sogani, a short film allowing viewers to deeply explore his artistic language, philosophies, and emotional expressions.

Curated around the theme "Surface Reflections," the film dissects the interplay between material, perception, and meaning, all core elements of Sogani's artistic craft. His minimalist, poetic forms resonate with themes of scale, symmetry, and emotional depth, creating pieces that reach beyond visual appeal to evoke emotional connections.

Sogani's dedication to stainless steel as a material reflects his thematic focus on reflection and interaction. The film furthers his commitment to engaging with public spaces, reaching audiences in open, urban landscapes with a new dimension of viewer interaction. Silent Subtext extends beyond a static gallery piece, inviting dialogue and thought in public spheres, embodying design aspirations that are both Indian and universally relatable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

