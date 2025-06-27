Silent Subtext: Vibhor Sogani's Reflective Artistry Shines at London Design Biennale 2025

London (United Kingdom) [England], June 27: Acclaimed Indian artist and designer Vibhor Sogani has unveiled his intricate artistic vision at the London Design Biennale 2025. Held in Somerset House, Sogani presents Silent Subtext – The Art of Vibhor Sogani, a short film allowing viewers to deeply explore his artistic language, philosophies, and emotional expressions.

Curated around the theme "Surface Reflections," the film dissects the interplay between material, perception, and meaning, all core elements of Sogani's artistic craft. His minimalist, poetic forms resonate with themes of scale, symmetry, and emotional depth, creating pieces that reach beyond visual appeal to evoke emotional connections.

Sogani's dedication to stainless steel as a material reflects his thematic focus on reflection and interaction. The film furthers his commitment to engaging with public spaces, reaching audiences in open, urban landscapes with a new dimension of viewer interaction. Silent Subtext extends beyond a static gallery piece, inviting dialogue and thought in public spheres, embodying design aspirations that are both Indian and universally relatable.

