Grandeur and Faith: Rath Yatra Festival Unfolds in Puri

The Rath Yatra festival in Puri saw thousands pulling the chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings as they journeyed from the 12th-century shrine to the Gundicha temple. The event, featuring ceremonial traditions and performances, was held amid tight security with over one million devotees attending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 27-06-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 17:19 IST
Thousands of devotees thronged Puri's streets as the majestic chariots of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra embarked towards Shree Gundicha temple from the 12th-century shrine, marking the auspicious beginning of the annual Rath Yatra.

Amid fervent chants of "Jai Jagannath," rhythmic cymbal clashes, and trumpet blasts, Lord Balabhadra's 'Taladwaja' chariot commenced its procession at 4:08 PM, followed by Devi Subhadra's 'Darpadalan' and Lord Jagannath's 'Nandighosh'.

This culturally significant festival attracted nearly one million devotees, with strict security measures in place as authorities ensured safety by deploying over 10,000 personnel and advanced monitoring systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

