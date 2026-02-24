Jahan-e-Khusrau 2026: Symphony of Sufi Spirituality

The 'Jahan-e-Khusrau' World Sufi Music Festival is set to mesmerize audiences in 2026 with its spiritually immersive environment. Headlined by renowned artists such as Sukhwinder Singh, Hans Raj Hans, and Kashmiri rapper Baabarr Mudacer, the festival will take place from March 27 at the historic Purana Qila.

Curated by filmmaker and artist Muzaffar Ali, the three-day event will showcase leading voices from across the subcontinent, celebrating the profound connection between music, poetry, and spiritual traditions. Additional highlights include TEH Bazaar, an exhibition of Indian artisanal crafts, and various cultural programs.

Jahan-e-Khusrau's latest edition promises an enriching experience with literary readings, cultural discussions, and film screenings that delve into mystic traditions, alongside Sufi-inspired culinary delights. A brainchild of Ali, the festival continues to serve as a global cultural movement reviving the legacy of mystics like Rumi and Amir Khusrau.