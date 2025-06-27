Left Menu

Cinematic Legend Rebekah Del Rio Passes at 57

Singer Rebekah Del Rio, renowned for her unforgettable performance in "Mulholland Drive," has died at 57 in Los Angeles. Her iconic rendition of "Llorando" left a lasting legacy in cinematic history. Del Rio's death was confirmed by the Los Angeles Coroner's Office.

Singer Rebekah Del Rio, celebrated for her poignant rendition of "Llorando" in David Lynch's 2001 film "Mulholland Drive," has passed away at the age of 57. Del Rio died on June 23 at her Los Angeles home, according to Variety.

The Los Angeles Coroner's Office confirmed her death. Del Rio's introduction to Lynch occurred in the mid-1990s through their shared agent, Brian Loucks. At the time, she was under a country music contract in Nashville following her recording of the Spanish-language "Llorando," a cover of Roy Orbison's "Crying." Lynch secretly recorded her performance, which later became integral to the Club Silencio scene in his film "Mulholland Drive".

Born on July 10, 1967, in Chula Vista, California, Del Rio began her singing career in San Diego before relocating to Los Angeles. She had a son, Phillip C. DeMars, born in 1986, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 23.

