Lorde's Surprise Glastonbury Performance Electrifies Fans

Lorde captivated an eager crowd at Glastonbury Festival with the first live performances from her new album, 'Virgin,' setting the tone for an electrifying day of music. The singer-songwriter's surprise set on the Woodsies stage drew a massive audience, prompting a temporary shutdown of the area to manage the overflowing crowd.

Amid the festival's vibrant atmosphere, newlyweds Emma and Jacob Lovestead expressed their delight in celebrating their union at Glastonbury, timing their wedding to coincide without clashing with the event's schedule. Meanwhile, Supergrass reignited memories with their Pyramid Stage performance, marking three decades since their festival debut.

The excitement continued with standout performances from Alanis Morissette, Biffy Clyro, and The 1975, who headlined the festival for the first time. The day also saw the emotional farewell of The Searchers, who closed a touring chapter spanning over 60 years on the Acoustic stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)