Left Menu

Lorde's Surprise Glastonbury Performance Electrifies Fans

Lorde captivated fans at Glastonbury with surprise performances from her new album 'Virgin.' The unbilled set attracted thousands, causing the Woodsies stage to close for crowd control. Glastonbury saw performances by Supergrass, Alanis Morissette, and The 1975. The Searchers ended their touring with a final performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Glastonbury | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:26 IST
Lorde's Surprise Glastonbury Performance Electrifies Fans
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Lorde captivated an eager crowd at Glastonbury Festival with the first live performances from her new album, 'Virgin,' setting the tone for an electrifying day of music. The singer-songwriter's surprise set on the Woodsies stage drew a massive audience, prompting a temporary shutdown of the area to manage the overflowing crowd.

Amid the festival's vibrant atmosphere, newlyweds Emma and Jacob Lovestead expressed their delight in celebrating their union at Glastonbury, timing their wedding to coincide without clashing with the event's schedule. Meanwhile, Supergrass reignited memories with their Pyramid Stage performance, marking three decades since their festival debut.

The excitement continued with standout performances from Alanis Morissette, Biffy Clyro, and The 1975, who headlined the festival for the first time. The day also saw the emotional farewell of The Searchers, who closed a touring chapter spanning over 60 years on the Acoustic stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025