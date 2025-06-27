Left Menu

NCC: Bridging Youth and Tradition in Jammu and Kashmir

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) has played a significant role in preserving cultural values and traditions, strengthening national unity, as emphasized by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. During a Special National Integration Camp, Sinha praised the NCC for shaping young minds and promoting societal progress through discipline and leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-06-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 19:47 IST
NCC: Bridging Youth and Tradition in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is vital in preserving India's cultural values and fostering national unity, stated Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday. He commended the NCC's role during a Special National Integration Camp at Badami Bagh Cantonment, engaging with cadets to highlight their crucial contributions.

Governor Sinha praised the NCC Directorate of J&K and Ladakh and the Army for organizing the camp, which exposes youth to Jammu and Kashmir's rich culture, promoting unity in diversity. Sinha emphasized the NCC's impact in shaping disciplined leaders who serve society and the nation proudly.

The governor encouraged youth to adopt NCC's values like discipline, teamwork, and dedication, underscoring their role as brand ambassadors of change. He advocated for youth participation in grassroots development for broader socio-economic progress, reflecting on the NCC's influence through initiatives like Operation Sindoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025