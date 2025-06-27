NCC: Bridging Youth and Tradition in Jammu and Kashmir

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is vital in preserving India's cultural values and fostering national unity, stated Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday. He commended the NCC's role during a Special National Integration Camp at Badami Bagh Cantonment, engaging with cadets to highlight their crucial contributions.

Governor Sinha praised the NCC Directorate of J&K and Ladakh and the Army for organizing the camp, which exposes youth to Jammu and Kashmir's rich culture, promoting unity in diversity. Sinha emphasized the NCC's impact in shaping disciplined leaders who serve society and the nation proudly.

The governor encouraged youth to adopt NCC's values like discipline, teamwork, and dedication, underscoring their role as brand ambassadors of change. He advocated for youth participation in grassroots development for broader socio-economic progress, reflecting on the NCC's influence through initiatives like Operation Sindoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)