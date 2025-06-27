Operation Sindoor: India's Naval Prowess and Strategic Resolve

The Indian Navy showcased its strength and strategic preparedness during Operation Sindoor, as revealed by Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. With ships, submarines, and aircraft at the ready, the operation aimed to deter potential threats from the west and affirmed India's naval dominance.

Addressing an investiture ceremony at Nausena Bhawan, Admiral Tripathi highlighted India's stance of treating terror acts as acts of war, a decision made post the Pahalgam attack. This reinforces India's evolving operational strategy amidst a complex global security environment, making the Navy's role increasingly pivotal.

During the Naval Investiture Ceremony 2025, Commodore Kartik Srimal was awarded the prestigious Yudh Seva Medal for his notable leadership during Operation Sankalp. This marked the first ceremony at the new Nausena Bhawan, celebrating the force's bravery and commitment to national service.