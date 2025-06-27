Tadoba Andhari Reserve: Monsoon Shutdown Signals Nature's Rejuvenation

The core zones of Maharashtra's Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve will be closed to tourists from July 1 to October 2 due to the monsoon season. However, buffer zones in the park will remain accessible for visitors.

Prabhu Nath Shukla, the conservator of forests and field director, emphasized the importance of this seasonal closure for both visitor safety and natural rejuvenation. As per Shukla, gates for the core areas will be shut, while several buffer zones, including Agarzari, Dewada, Junona, Kolara Chauradev, Belara, Alizanza, and Navegaon, will continue to welcome guests.

He highlighted the significance of booking safaris through the official website and noted the reserve's role in community-based tourism, which facilitates wildlife sighting and regional development. The reserve harbors more than 95 tigers and saw a footfall of over 3.8 lakh tourists in 2024-25.

(With inputs from agencies.)