Digital Revolution Redefines India's Media Landscape
Digital now dominates India's media and entertainment sector, accounting for over 55% of advertising expenditure. With 55 crore smartphone users, this sector is rapidly growing, driven by affordable data and internet access. India's digital advertising is projected to surpass Rs 70,000 crore by 2026, positioning it as a global technology hub.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:13 IST
In a significant shift, digital platforms now command over 55% of India's media and entertainment advertising spend, according to Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju.
Addressing a major summit, Jaju highlighted that the 55 crore smartphone users were crucial in transforming media consumption habits, signaling a digital dominance over traditional media.
As India positions itself as a global digital powerhouse, Jaju stressed investing in technologies like AI and immersive media to enhance storytelling and expand the nation's soft power worldwide.
