Digital Revolution Redefines India's Media Landscape

In a significant shift, digital platforms now command over 55% of India's media and entertainment advertising spend, according to Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju.

Addressing a major summit, Jaju highlighted that the 55 crore smartphone users were crucial in transforming media consumption habits, signaling a digital dominance over traditional media.

As India positions itself as a global digital powerhouse, Jaju stressed investing in technologies like AI and immersive media to enhance storytelling and expand the nation's soft power worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)