Chief Justice Gavai Reflects on Family and Legacy

Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai shared moving personal stories about his family's impact on his life. He spoke of his father's unrealized dream of becoming a lawyer and how it influenced his career. Gavai also shared light-hearted anecdotes, hinting at future memoirs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 27-06-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 23:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an emotional disclosure, Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai shared personal stories highlighting his family's role in shaping his career. During an event by the Nagpur district court bar association, he recounted his parents' struggles, which left the audience deeply moved.

The Chief Justice fondly remembered his father, whose aspirations for a career as a lawyer were unrealized due to political activism. Gavai's father envisioned a legal path for him, which he pursued instead of architecture. His late father's influence was evident as Gavai reflected on the transition from lawyer to Chief Justice.

Adding a lighter note, Gavai reminisced about a crowded courtroom appearance for actress Hema Malini's case, drawing chuckles from the audience. He mentioned plans to write a memoir post-retirement, capturing such memorable experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

