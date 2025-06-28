Peter Brook's 'The Mahabharata' Reimagined for UK's Largest Screen

The London Indian Film Festival is set to showcase the digital restoration of Peter Brook's iconic 'The Mahabharata' at the British Film Institute's IMAX, the biggest screen in Britain. This special screening, part of a tribute to the 100th birth year of Brook, signifies a major highlight in world cinema.

Renowned for its sweeping narrative encompassing love, philosophy, and warfare, 'The Mahabharata' will be presented alongside other notable films like the Tamil-French 'Little Jaffna' and Assamese 'Village Rockstars 2', highlighting the diverse storytelling of Asian cinema.

The festival, running from July 16 to 23, not only focuses on emerging South Asian talent but also seeks to foster collaborations between UK and Indian filmmakers, making it a central hub for the film industry's progressive collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)