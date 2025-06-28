Left Menu

Sudden Death of Shefali Jariwala Leaves Fans and Family in Shock

Actress Shefali Jariwala's unexpected death leaves her family and fans devastated. Known for her participation in Bigg Boss 13, Shefali was discovered dead at her Mumbai residence. Vikas Fhatak, her Rakhi brother, expressed deep sorrow, highlighting their profound bond. The police investigation is ongoing, with a post-mortem scheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 15:05 IST
Sudden Death of Shefali Jariwala Leaves Fans and Family in Shock
Hindustani Bhau (Photo/ANI) Shefali Jariwala (Photo/instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, actress Shefali Jariwala, celebrated for her appearance in Bigg Boss 13, was found dead at her Andheri residence in Mumbai. Her body was subsequently taken to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem examination after being rushed to Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Vikas Fhatak, known to many as Hindustani Bhau, was distraught outside the hospital. Serving as Shefali's Rakhi brother, Vikas emotionally recounted their bond, emphasizing the void her absence creates. The connection between them blossomed on Bigg Boss 13, where their sibling-like relationship endeared them to many fans.

Police are delving into the circumstances surrounding Shefali's sudden demise. While initial reports suggest cardiac arrest at the age of 42, officials await post-mortem results for confirmation. Renowned for her role in the 2002 music video 'Kaanta Laga' and several Bollywood appearances, Shefali was a beloved figure in entertainment circles.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025