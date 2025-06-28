Sudden Death of Shefali Jariwala Leaves Fans and Family in Shock

In a tragic turn of events, actress Shefali Jariwala, celebrated for her appearance in Bigg Boss 13, was found dead at her Andheri residence in Mumbai. Her body was subsequently taken to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem examination after being rushed to Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Vikas Fhatak, known to many as Hindustani Bhau, was distraught outside the hospital. Serving as Shefali's Rakhi brother, Vikas emotionally recounted their bond, emphasizing the void her absence creates. The connection between them blossomed on Bigg Boss 13, where their sibling-like relationship endeared them to many fans.

Police are delving into the circumstances surrounding Shefali's sudden demise. While initial reports suggest cardiac arrest at the age of 42, officials await post-mortem results for confirmation. Renowned for her role in the 2002 music video 'Kaanta Laga' and several Bollywood appearances, Shefali was a beloved figure in entertainment circles.