Sudden Demise of Shefali Jariwala Leaves Entertainment Industry in Mourning

Actor Raza Murad mourns the untimely death of actress-model Shefali Jariwala, famous for 'Kaanta Laga.' Her passing at 42 has shocked the entertainment world. Mumbai Police are investigating, suspecting a cardiac arrest. Tributes highlight her cultural impact and advocacy for mental health and women's empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 15:13 IST
Raza Murad, Shefali Jariwala (Photo/ANI, Instagram/@shefalijariwala). Image Credit: ANI
In a sudden and tragic turn, actress-model Shefali Jariwala, known for her iconic role in the 'Kaanta Laga' music video, passed away at the young age of 42, leaving the entertainment industry in shock and mourning.

Speaking to ANI, veteran actor Raza Murad expressed profound sorrow, stating, "Shefali's death is such a shock, unimaginable in anyone's dreams. She was a glamorous and vibrant personality, a superstar in her own right." Murad fondly recalled his meeting with Jariwala in Chandigarh, describing her as a lively and happy individual whose memory will live on.

Jariwala, whose career soared with her 2002 hit, was declared dead at Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai. The exact cause of death is still undetermined, with a cardiac arrest being speculated. Mumbai Police and the All India Cine Workers Association have conveyed their grief, reflecting on her contributions to Indian pop culture and her advocacy efforts.

