The Family Man Season 3: New Nemeses and New Challenges

Actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur are set to challenge Manoj Bajpayee's spy character Srikant Tiwari in the highly anticipated third season of 'The Family Man,' as announced by Prime Video.

Prime Video on Friday unveiled a sneak peek of the upcoming series, with Bajpayee returning as the dual-life leading spy. Titled 'The Family Man Season 3', the series is slated for a 2025 release, elevating both action and drama through its crafted storytelling.

Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the season continues to explore Tiwari's dual life. The original cast returns, promising tougher personal dilemmas as Srikant expertly navigates threats to national security, while managing evolving family dynamics.