Final Phase of Ram Temple Construction Marks Historic Milestone

The Ram temple construction in its final phase is set to complete by July end. Nearly all required Bansi Paharpur stone has been installed. Murals and unique titanium windows add to its distinctiveness, as highlighted by the Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairperson Nripendra Mishra.

The construction of the revered Ram temple is approaching its final stages, with major works projected to conclude by the end of July. Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee, announced these developments on Saturday.

Out of the required 14 lakh cubic feet of Bansi Paharpur stone, an impressive 13 lakh cubic feet has been installed, showcasing the meticulous progress. Murals capturing the Ram Katha have already adorned 500 feet of the temple's lower plinth, part of an 800-foot stretch. Additionally, 45 out of 80 planned bronze murals are in place within the surrounding enclosure.

In a pioneering effort, titanium metal is being used for the temple's windows. Mishra emphasized this innovation, stating its unparalleled durability, claiming that it will last over a thousand years. The committee remains optimistic about completing the pivotal construction milestones by the set deadline.

