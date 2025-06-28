Left Menu

Bollywood Mourns the Untimely Demise of Shefali Jariwala

Shefali Jariwala, acclaimed for her role in the 2002 music video 'Kaanta Laga', passed away at 42. The actress, also renowned for 'Bigg Boss 13', was mourned by fellow contestants and industry colleagues at her Oshiwara funeral. Her sudden death, suspected to be cardiac-related, leaves fans and friends grieving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 19:25 IST
Actor Shefali Jariwala (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday evening, the film industry and fans bid farewell to actor Shefali Jariwala at Oshiwara Crematorium. The star's untimely passing at the age of 42 has left many in shock.

Paying tribute were Shefali's 'Bigg Boss 13' co-contestants, including Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh, and Rashami Desai, who gathered at her home to support her grieving family. Fellow contestant Shehnaaz Gill also attended the last rites.

Shefali, known for her breakout role in the popular 2002 music video 'Kaanta Laga', was taken to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. While the cause of death remains uncertain, Mumbai Police hinted at a possible cardiac arrest. Jariwala's acclaim also includes appearances in 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' and various reality TV shows.

(With inputs from agencies.)

