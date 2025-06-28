Bollywood Mourns the Untimely Demise of Shefali Jariwala

On Saturday evening, the film industry and fans bid farewell to actor Shefali Jariwala at Oshiwara Crematorium. The star's untimely passing at the age of 42 has left many in shock.

Paying tribute were Shefali's 'Bigg Boss 13' co-contestants, including Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh, and Rashami Desai, who gathered at her home to support her grieving family. Fellow contestant Shehnaaz Gill also attended the last rites.

Shefali, known for her breakout role in the popular 2002 music video 'Kaanta Laga', was taken to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. While the cause of death remains uncertain, Mumbai Police hinted at a possible cardiac arrest. Jariwala's acclaim also includes appearances in 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' and various reality TV shows.

(With inputs from agencies.)