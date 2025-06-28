Shivika Rohilla: Delhi's Rising Chess Star

In the world of chess, Shivika Rohilla, a Women FIDE master from Delhi, is making headlines once again by clinching her second Women International Master norm. As the chess prodigy edges closer to becoming the region's next Women International Master, only 20 rating points and one additional norm stand in her way.

Tania Sachdev, Delhi's renowned chess player, set high benchmarks with her achievements as a Woman Grandmaster and International Master. Her accomplishments have paved the way for Shivika, who is set to follow in her esteemed footsteps. Sachdev was notably the first to achieve this title in Delhi, creating a legacy of greatness.

Shivika's journey has been one of resilience and determination. After securing her first norm in Budapest over a year ago, the chess talent continued to prove herself by obtaining her second norm at the Isola De Sole – Grada tournament in Italy. Despite setbacks in the last rounds, her performance is a testament to her potential to reach new heights in the chess world.