Left Menu

Media Under Siege: Telugu News Channel Office Attacked

The office of Mahaa News was attacked by BRS activists, leading to property damage and minor injuries. The incident sparked widespread condemnation from political leaders, emphasizing that violence against media is unjustified in a democracy. Authorities assured strict legal action against those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-06-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 22:02 IST
Media Under Siege: Telugu News Channel Office Attacked
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The office of Mahaa News, a Telugu news channel, was reportedly attacked by BRS activists on Saturday afternoon. The activists allegedly targeted the channel for hosting a debate critical of BRS working president K T Rama Rao, causing property damage and injuring a staff member.

Authorities have registered a case involving trespass and damage to property. The attack has been widely condemned by notable figures, including Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who stressed that such actions have no place in a democratic society.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka visited the site, expressing strong condemnation of the attack. He assured the public of a thorough investigation and promised legal repercussions for those responsible for compromising media freedom and democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025