Media Under Siege: Telugu News Channel Office Attacked
The office of Mahaa News was attacked by BRS activists, leading to property damage and minor injuries. The incident sparked widespread condemnation from political leaders, emphasizing that violence against media is unjustified in a democracy. Authorities assured strict legal action against those responsible.
The office of Mahaa News, a Telugu news channel, was reportedly attacked by BRS activists on Saturday afternoon. The activists allegedly targeted the channel for hosting a debate critical of BRS working president K T Rama Rao, causing property damage and injuring a staff member.
Authorities have registered a case involving trespass and damage to property. The attack has been widely condemned by notable figures, including Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who stressed that such actions have no place in a democratic society.
Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka visited the site, expressing strong condemnation of the attack. He assured the public of a thorough investigation and promised legal repercussions for those responsible for compromising media freedom and democratic values.
(With inputs from agencies.)