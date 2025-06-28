Media Under Siege: Telugu News Channel Office Attacked

The office of Mahaa News, a Telugu news channel, was reportedly attacked by BRS activists on Saturday afternoon. The activists allegedly targeted the channel for hosting a debate critical of BRS working president K T Rama Rao, causing property damage and injuring a staff member.

Authorities have registered a case involving trespass and damage to property. The attack has been widely condemned by notable figures, including Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who stressed that such actions have no place in a democratic society.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka visited the site, expressing strong condemnation of the attack. He assured the public of a thorough investigation and promised legal repercussions for those responsible for compromising media freedom and democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)